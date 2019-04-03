Nancy Woods Kurke



Scottsdale - Nancy Woods Kurke, age 80, originally from Troy, IL lived in Scottsdale, AZ. She passed away peacefully in her home on March 21, 2019. Mrs. Kurke was born July 6, 1938 to Robert F. and Beatrice (nee Hall) Woods. She married Thomas A. Ross on January 25, 1958. Their son, Michael Dale Ross, lives in Illinois. Mrs. Kurke is survived by her son and Cindy Noreiul, their children, Danielle Ross-Champley, Shannon Ross and Misty Clay. Mrs. Kurke is also survived by 2 great-grandchildren, Shey Champley and Cooper Champley, and by nieces/nephew Marcia Woods Renda, Cathy Blackston, Richard Blair Woods and Vicki Woods. She married her soul mate, Dr. Lewis Kurke, on February 14, 1969. Nancy worked for Mental Health Clinic of Macon County in Illinois; Adolf Meyer Center in Illinois; and most recently, Area Agency on Aging in Phoenix, AZ where she was a Systems Aide. A viewing will take place at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary at 6500 E. Bell Road in Scottsdale on April 5, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Burial services will take place at Butler Cemetery in Springfield, IL on April 10 at 10 am. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Society or the Arizona SPCA and will be accepted at the funeral home. Visit www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences. Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary