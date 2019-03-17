Nanette (Nan) Raine



- - Nanette (Nan) Raine, 83, passed away suddenly on March 10, 2019. She was born in Indianapolis IN on March 22, 1935.She graduated from Ball State with a BS in Education. Later in life she obtained a MA in Education from ASU. She worked in the Agua Fria School District for 33 years, as a teacher and later as an administrator. Nan was an active member of the Soroptimist International of the Estrellas. During her time with the Soroptimist, she was instrumental in helping to found the New Life Shelter, a shelter for domestic violence victims. Nan was a very humble person who never wanted, or asked for the attention to be drawn to her accomplishments. Yet, she should have because she gave of herself to so many. She is survived by her cousin, Rebecca Johnson (Jim), and their daughters, Laura and Beth, as well as her faithful canine companion, Omega. Services will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:30am at The Church at Litchfield Park, 300 N Old Litchfield Rd, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340. No flowers, please. Donations can be made in her memory to the New Life Shelter at PO Box 5005, Goodyear, AZ 85338. Condolences can be left at www.menkefuneralhome.com Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary