Naoma McGlocklinScottsdale - Naoma McGlocklin, 90, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of September 26, 2020 after a brief illness. She was surrounded by family.A native and life-long resident of Arizona, she was born to Lawrence and Nancy (Mills) Schweickhardt in Phoenix on August 27, 1930. She grew up with older siblings Richard and Joy in the old-time Phoenix of the era in residences on Missouri Avenue, Harvard street, and Evergreen. She often talked about milking the cow they kept on Harvard, riding the old street car, and summer nights on a sleeping porch before air conditioners or even evaporative coolers. She attended Creighton elementary school, North High School, and ASU, where she earned her degree, specializing in early childhood education. She was a life-long member of First Presbyterian Church in downtown Phoenix.Naoma met William McGlocklin in the late 1950s while both worked at the Read Mullan Ford dealership in Phoenix. She married Bill on December 30, 1960. He preceded her in death on June 12, 2010. She is survived by daughter Debbie of Napa, California, son Steven of San Francisco, step-daughter Gayle in Indiana, grandchildren Nicki, Sean, Natalie, and Lindsay, son-in-law David Brown, niece Louise Lawrence of Phoenix, grand nephews Ben and David Long, and her best friend and sister-in-spirit of nearly 80 years, Phyllis Saylor.After her own children started school, Naoma spent several years as director of a preschool associated with Valley Presbyterian Church in Paradise Valley. Then, in the summer of 1975 she moved with Bill to Safford, Arizona where they opened and operated Bill McGlocklin Ford Lincoln Mercury for the next 30 years. While in Safford, Naoma was an active member of the community, instrumental in starting the Boys and Girls Club, as well as Shepard of the Valley Presbyterian Church. She was also an active leader of the Mount Graham Hospital auxiliary. In addition, she continued to work in early childhood education, specifically for children with severe hearing impairments. In later years, she became an active and engaged member of a local chapter of P.E.O., a philanthropic organization supporting educational opportunities for women.She loved to take daily walks and to hike with friends. For many years in Safford she walked five miles every morning on a hill overlooking the community, preparing for her day. Once, while on a hike in the Safford area, she and her friends discovered a two-million-year-old tortoise shell which eventually found a home in a museum at the University of Arizona. Other hikes included a sojourn with Bill down, and then up, the Grand Canyon, and a trek with friends to the Navajo National Monument at Keet Seel, which included climbing up the daunting, endless ladder to reach the ruins in the cliff. She was in her 60s at the time. And no matter where they lived or what they were doing, she and Bill were avid ASU Sun Devil boosters, attending for over thirty years nearly every home football game as season ticket holders.She also loved traveling and, after Bill and Naoma retired in 2003 and returned to the Valley, took many trips with Bill, friends, and family, including to China, Alaska, Norway, Sweden, Canada, England, and Italy. Her most important trips, however, were with Bill to Fullerton, California to see grandchildren Natalie and Sean, and then up to Napa, to see Nicki and Lindsay. She was devoted to all of them.Her spiritual well-being, though, was really second to nothing else in her life, because her faith guided everything else that she did. Through the grace of that faith, she was able to remain active and completely independent through nearly the end of her life, enjoying with her many friends the Heard Museum, the Desert Botanical Garden, the Herberger theater, and the Phoenix Symphony. She continued to cherish the time she spent with her family, and many friends, including Phyllis and "the girls," all of whom became her surrogate daughters, and all of whom gathered frequently for lunches and get-togethers. She remained intellectually active and curious, expanding her spiritual life through bible study. She also continued to read the Wall Street Journal every day until the last days of her life. Her spirit, faith, humor, and love will be sorely missed by all who had the good fortune to know her.Unfortunately, due to restrictions surrounding the corona virus, there can be no formal service at this time. However, many of her friends and family members from Phoenix, Safford, and elsewhere in the country had the opportunity to share their memories with her at a video 90th birthday celebration shortly before her death. She will be laid to rest with Bill at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in the Valley. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to two of her favorite charities, the Salvation Army and the Phoenix Rescue Mission.