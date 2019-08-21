|
Naomi Gibbons Thomas
Phoenix - Naomi Gibbons Thomas peacefully passed away on Friday August 9, 2019 in La Jolla, California.
Born in Tucson, Arizona on May 6, 1931, Naomi was an avid supporter of the arts and local artists throughout the Southwest. A survivor of breast cancer, Naomi had a sense of style and humor that left a lasting impression on anyone who met her. She previously served on the Women's Board of Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix and was co-chair of the Barrow Ball in 2000. She was a supporter of the La Jolla Community Center.
Naomi is survived by her son Gary Gibbons (Amy) and daughter Gail Hirsch; her four loving grandchildren Larry Gibbons (Melissa), Evan Hirsch, Ryan Gibbons (Alice) and Emily Hirsch and great grandson Wyatt Gibbons.
Donations in memory of Naomi may be made to: La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla, Ca. 92037 or Barrow Neurological Foundation, c/o Women's Board, 124 West Thomas Road, Suite 250, Phoenix AZ 85013.
Private family services have been held.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 21, 2019