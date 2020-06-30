Naomi Ileen Phillips



Mesa - Naomi Ileen Phillips of Mesa, Arizona passed away on June 23, 2020, at home peacefully with her two sons by her side.



Naomi was born on March 18, 1935 in Columbus, Ohio to her parents Okey Sharp and Frankie Mae. She was loved by everyone and loved everyone in return. She was dedicated to the scripture of her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.



She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, husband Eugene Phillips, Jim Clark, daughter Cynthia J. Clark, Jeff's wife Tracie, grandchildren Cami J and Cory J and her Siblings, Wendell, Anita, Kathleen, Freda & Delano.



She is survived by her two sons: Chuck [Robbin] and Jeff; a Half Brother: Okey Lee; Step Children: Kathy and Linda [Jack]; 5 Grandchildren: Chad, Cyle [Amy], Colton [Courtney], Clifford [Cami] and Angela; 12+ Great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.



She grew up in Columbus, Ohio where she was very involved with church and began her love for the Bible. Naomi met Eugene on Dec. 16, 1973 and was married March 15, 1974. They were married for 31 years. Eugene passed away in 2005. Her caring nature, love for life, and faith in Jesus will be missed by all who knew her.



Her services will be held at Green Acres Mortuary in Scottsdale, Monday July 6, 2020 visitation at 9 AM, services at 10 AM with limited seating Chapel Service and Her funeral/entombment immediately following at 11 AM.









