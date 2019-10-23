|
|
Naomi Jean McGaffee
Jean, as she was known to all, was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 21, 1935.
On October 3rd, 2019, Naomi Jean McGaffee went home to be with our Lord and Savior.
She is proceeded in death by her husband J. Don McGaffee and their son David.
In her accomplishments she devoted time to the Jane Whalen organization for girls, served on the board of Goodwill Industries, was a member of the Goodwill Auxiliary of which she was a two-term president, winning national honors. She also was a docent at the Heard Museum, volunteered at the Arizona History Museum in collections. Jean was a member of the Phoenix Assistance League, PEO, Camelback and Granite Mountain Questers, RWOP, the Acker Night Committee and the Madhatters.
Services will be held at American Lutheran church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, AZ on November 1, 2019, at 11:oo a.m.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019