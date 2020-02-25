|
Naomi Joyce Raderstorf
Sun City - Naomi Joyce Raderstorf (88) went to be with her Lord on January 8, 2020. Born in Akron, Ohio to Robert and Eleanor Edwards on July 22, 1931. She and Donald Raderstorf were married in Indiana in 1950. They moved to Arizona in 1961. She retired from the Arizona Republic at the Lazy R&G Ranch. She was mother to Michael (LuAnn) Raderstorf, who preceded her in death, James (Sharon) Raderstorf of Phoenix, and Donna (David) Moyle of Beaverton, OR. Grandchildren: Lisa, Mark and Jeffrey (Carissa) Raderstorf of Phoenix; Stephen Raderstorf, who preceded her in death; Philip and Joel Raderstorf of Phoenix; Sarah Moyle (Andrew Ikehara-Martin) of Beaverton and Stephanie Moyle of Portland, OR. Great grandchildren: Kailyn Raderstorf of Phoenix; Owen and Mila Martin of Beaverton; and Wyatt, Ella and Oaklie Raderstorf of Phoenix. Siblings: Earl (Carol) Edwards of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; and Norma Jean (Larry) Lambert of Fond du Lac, WI.
A memorial service will be held at Lakeview United Methodist Church, 10298 West Thunderbird Blvd. Sun City, AZ on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM.
Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020