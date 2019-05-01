Our loving sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Naomi Pearl Huish Jones passed away peacefully Saturday, April 27, 2019. After seven years apart, she is reunited with the love of her life, Jay Dean Jones, her husband of fifty-seven years. We embrace Naomi as her surviving sister, Martha Huish Storment; her adoring children, Michael Dean Jones, Jennifer Ruth Draper, Melanie Snow Wallace, and their spouses, as do her twelve grandchildren, their spouses, and fifteen great-grandchildren.



Born Halloween Day in 1934, Naomi lived a life of service to others. She excelled as a teacher at home and in public elementary schools. She shared her love of dance, singing, piano, sewing, and arts and crafts with many people through Mesa Parks and Recreation, Mesa Musical Theatre, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.



The memories shared by her family paint a life-portrait of humor, acceptance, encouragement, and unconditional love. Though me mourn her passing with great personal loss, we celebrate an extraordinary life, and extraordinary woman, and a faithful disciple of Christ.



A viewing open to the public will be held at Bunker's Funeral Home at 33 N. Centennial Way, in Mesa on Friday, May 3rd from 6 to 8 PM. Services will be held Saturday, May 4th at 10 AM at the Beverly Ward Building of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1054 W. 2nd Place, Mesa. Published in The Arizona Republic on May 1, 2019