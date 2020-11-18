1/1
Narendra A. Singh
Narendra A. Singh

Narendra A. Singh, (N A) age 81 of Mesa, AZ died on Saturday, November 1 2020. He was born in Barielly, India to Martin H and Ethel Singh.

N A Singh retired as Avionics/Electronics consulting Engineer from Boeing Helicopters, Mesa AZ after working in Electronics and Defense companies in the USA and India. He was a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University, NE and ME from Catholic University, Washington DC. N A enjoyed playing tennis, cricket, and skeet shooting. He is survived by his daughter Linda, sons George, and Amit, granddaughter Rebekka, sister Lata (Mani) Abraham, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Rajendra and Virendra. No funeral services are planned per N A's wishes.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
