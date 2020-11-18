Narendra A. Singh



Narendra A. Singh, (N A) age 81 of Mesa, AZ died on Saturday, November 1 2020. He was born in Barielly, India to Martin H and Ethel Singh.



N A Singh retired as Avionics/Electronics consulting Engineer from Boeing Helicopters, Mesa AZ after working in Electronics and Defense companies in the USA and India. He was a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University, NE and ME from Catholic University, Washington DC. N A enjoyed playing tennis, cricket, and skeet shooting. He is survived by his daughter Linda, sons George, and Amit, granddaughter Rebekka, sister Lata (Mani) Abraham, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Rajendra and Virendra. No funeral services are planned per N A's wishes.









