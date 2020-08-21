Natalie "Nat" Frances (Popko) Woolsey
Natalie "Nat" Frances (Popko) Woolsey, wife, mother, sister, and friend to many lost her long battle with cancer on August 15, 2020. She was 77 years old. Born to Joseph and Dorothy Popko February 16, 1943 in Brooklyn, NY. She was raised in Queens and graduated from St Angela Hall Academy. After graduation, she went to work in the New York Police Department, Chief Clerk's Office. During the summer in 1965 she met her future husband, Aubrey Woolsey. They were married on August 20, 1966. Nat always enjoyed traveling, which became her second career. She began her love of the travel industry working for TWA, later working for Northwest Airlines, American Express, and Alaska Airlines. Over 30 years in travel, she worked in and managed several travel agencies. After Aubrey's retirement from the Air Force, they settled in Arizona where they raised their son Patrick.
Nat was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Dorothy. She is survived by her husband, Aubrey Woolsey of Mesa,AZ, son Patrick (Stacey) Woolsey of Freeland, WA, and sister, Connie Levine of Gilbert,AZ.
Interment will be in the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to St Mary's Food Bank in Nat's name. Remembrances can be found at Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home @ https://www.qohcfh.org/