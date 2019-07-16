Services
Natalie Leiseth Cummings


1931 - 2019
Natalie Leiseth Cummings Obituary
Natalie Leiseth Cummings

Phoenix - Natalie Marilyn Mercedes Leiseth Cummings, daughter of George Oliver Leiseth and Sylvia Beatrice Aaberg Leiseth, passed away on July 9, 2019. She was born February 4, 1931 in Arnegard, ND. She attended school in Arnegard, ND, and graduated from Williston High School, Williston, ND. She attended college at Concordia College, Moorehead, and North Dakota State University, Fargo, ND, graduating from NDSU in 1952 with a degree in home economics. She taught home economics in the Casa Grande and Phoenix, AZ public schools from 1952 to 1967.

She married Gordon Cummings on September 19, 1966.

She was active in the Republican Party, a member of the Phoenix Woman's Assistance League, a volunteer at the Arrowhead Hospital, and an avid golfer and tennis player. Her passion was music and she was a great pianist.

She is survived by her son, Laramie Todd Cummings (Angela), grandsons Nicholas and Jacob (Peoria, AZ), her sister Kathy (Curt) Norton (DeKalb, IL), nephews Lynn (Angela) Githens (Kingman, AZ), Andrew Norton (Key West, FL), and niece Amy Norton (Perry Edinger), Phoenix, AZ, one grandniece and three

grand nephews and one great grandniece and three great grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon Cummings, son Gregory Scott Cummings, her parents, and her sister, Jacqueline Githens.

A celebration of life will be held by family and friends.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 16, 2019
