Natalie LorAnn Polson
Natalie LorAnn Polson

Natalie LorAnn Polson passed away peacefully in her bed on May 11, 2020. She was 5 months pregnant with Baby AnnaLee LorAnn Polson.

Natalie was born in Scottsdale, Arizona. She attended Mayer High School. She was expecting to go to school in the fall to become a counselor. Natalie had a wonderful sense of humor, with her silly little dances and her quirky facial expressions.

She is survived by her mother, Robin Berliew and stepfather, Gene Berliew. Father, Kevin Polson. Sister, Nicole LeForest. Grandparents, Robert and Susan Gaefcke. Aunts, Dawna Gaefcke (Chris Parcells), Lisa (Jeff) Pape, Shari (Ryan) Sletteland and Uncle Derrick (Erin) Polson. Cousins; Chellie, Cameron, Mason, Jacqueline, Alison, Jolie, Halie, James, Haydin and Max. "I love you always, my Natalie and AnnaLee." You're in my heart Natalie, Love, Mom. You're in my heart AnnaLee, Love, Grandma. "I love you both, my babies.

Visitation 1:00 PM-4:00 PM and Funeral service 4:00-5:00 PM on Saturday May 30, 2020 at Ruffner-Wakelin Bradshaw Chapel 8480 E. Valley Road, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314. Ruffner -Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. Please login on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.




Published in The Arizona Republic from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
