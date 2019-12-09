|
|
Nate Sachs
Nate Sachs passed away on November 12, 2019 at the age of 64. The world lost a brilliant, generous, honest, funny, and charitable man who was dedicated to his family, friends, and clients. Nate was born and raised in Indianapolis. He attended Indiana University, where he graduated from the Kelley School of Business and was President of the IU chapter of the Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity. Nate moved to Arizona in 1983 and started the Sachs Group which later became Blueprints for Tomorrow, a nationally recognized financial services company that specializes in business, succession, and retirement planning. Over his 42-year career, Nate worked with over 3,000 business owners and families across the country, taking pride in ensuring that they were financially prepared for life's unexpected challenges. Nate was a dedicated, passionate and loving husband, father, grandfather, and son. Nate lived for his family; his most cherished times were those spent with his grandchildren at their house in Paradise Valley or at their annual beach vacations at the Jersey Shore. Nate was passionate about Judaism and was incredibly active in the Jewish Community, supporting organizations across Greater Phoenix and giving to causes, small and large, throughout the country. Nate's generosity impacted the lives of thousands. Nate was an avid reader, cycler and diehard Indiana University Hoosier fan. He was a runner for over 30 years, running in hundreds of races, and earned his Black Belt in Karate at the age of 43. Nate will be dearly missed, but the love that he shared and the lives that he touched ensures that he will never be forgotten. Nate is survived by his wife, four sons, three daughters-in-law, four grandchildren, parents, and three siblings.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019