Nathan G. Fihn, 76, passed away on 9/28/19 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Cleveland, OH, he moved to AZ at the age of three where he lived the remainder of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy Fihn, and his brother Melvin. Nathan is survived by wife, Diana; son, Brian(Dina); daughter, Natalie Weiss(Jared); and grandchildren Alex, Shayna, and Lauren. Nathan graduated from Carl Hayden High School class of 1961 and Arizona State University with a B.A. in Secondary Education, an M.A. in Guidance and Counseling, and a Secondary School Principalship Certificate.

Nathan was appointed the first Resident Director of Camp Charles Pearlstein (currently Camp Stein) in Prescott, AZ in 1976. Nathan's passion has always been teaching. He taught 8th grade Social Studies at Desert Sands Middle School for 29 years. His students adored his warm, kind sense of humor as he inspired them to learn. Mr. Fihn loved to pass along life skills to his students who were grateful for decades to come. After he retired, he worked as a Faculty Associate of Student Teachers in the College of Education at A.S.U.

The biggest joy in Nathan's life was spending time with his beloved wife, children, and grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on 10/2/19 at Temple Beth Israel Memorial Cemetery. Donations in memory of Mr. Nathan G. Fihn (Desert Sands 1965-1994) may be sent to Desert Sands Middle School, 6308 West Campbell Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85033. On the memo line: In memory of Mr. Nathan Fihn, c/o Michael Clark, Principal.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
