- - Nathan L. Norris passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on April 30, 2019, surrounded by the love of his children, grandchildren, and his beloved wife, Betty Boo. Born on October 1, 1927, in Gastonia, North Carolina, Nate headed west with his family in 1966 to plant roots in Arizona and to continue his career as a pioneer in the computer industry. In 1972, he ventured out and established Computer Resale Associates.



He loved the life he lived and cherished every moment. Affectionately known as Papa Nate, he and Betty Boo enjoyed 70 years of marriage filled with traveling to different countries, playing golf and tennis, supporting the ASU Sun Devils, and attending major sporting events around the world. "In the conceptual sense," his gift of gab, generosity, tenacity, and kindness to all is what enabled Nate to touch so many lives. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends - especially at Mission Beach, where he served as "The Mayor" of the boardwalk.



Nate was loved by all who knew him and will be remembered for his greatest accomplishment - being the proud patriarch of his family. Nate is survived by the love of his life and wife of 70 years, Betty; daughter Kathy (Jay); sons Michael (Debbie), Steven (Diane); six grandchildren, Aaron (Marisa), Abby (Marty), Stefani, Ryan (Lauren), Brett, Nicholas (Elif); and five great-grandchildren, Grace, Max, Jack, Austin, and Elizabeth. He will be greatly missed.



Visitation will be held at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. Funeral Service will be held Friday, May 10, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. at Paradise Valley Methodist Church, 4455 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to establish the Nathan L. Norris Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Arizona Community Foundation.



Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019