Neda Crowninshield Guitteau
August 15, 1934 -September 21, 2019
Born in Tucson, Arizona, to Antonia V. Gonzales and William Leon Crowninshield
Valedictorian of Amphitheater High School (1952,) Neda married Edward T. Guitteau while he was a student at Arizona State University. They later relocated to Roll, Arizona, where Ed was employed by Snyder Ranch and Arlington Cattle Company. Neda and Ed also grew cotton on their farm and raised horses.
Upon their separation, Neda moved with her children to Scottsdale, Arizona, in 1965. In 1967 she moved to Tempe, Arizona, where she resided until the time of her death.
Neda worked as a mortgage secretary, later advancing to escrow officer, but her hobby of antiques and collectibles eventually became her livelihood when she opened Crowninshield Antiques at 16th Street and Oak, Phoenix. She sold her treasures at various shows and maintained a booth at the Antique Trove in Scottsdale. At the age of 65, she purchased her first computer and a digital camera and mastered the art of selling her merchandise online.
Fascinated by Mexico (her maternal grandparents were from Sonora) Neda traveled to many Mexican destinations to experience the rich history and culture and to practice her Spanish. Over the years she continued to study the ancient civilizations of Mexico and amassed a vast collection of books on the subject.
A talented seamstress, Neda crafted many of her own clothes and she was especially generous with her braided wool rugs. Her favorite pastime was shopping at thrift stores.
Neda is survived by three children: Greg (Renee) Guitteau of Prescott Valley, Paul Guitteau of Benson, and Katherine (Dan) Thornhill of Prescott. Three grandsons: Jett Guitteau, Jake Guitteau, and Scott Thornhill. Her brother Jim (Jeanne) Crowninshield of Tucson, and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by longtime friends and caregivers Tom Kornov, Patrick Sipes, and Doug Hermanson.
Private interment was held in Tucson.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2019