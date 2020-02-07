|
|
Neil Roger Godfrey
Mesa - 80, went home to be with the Lord on February 1, 2020. Neil was born in Buffalo, New York, youngest son of four children preceeded in death by father, George Eli Godfrey, mother, Viola Marian Godfrey, brother, George Godfrey, sister, Gloria J. Morphis. He is survived by sister, Joann S. Dell, wife Tina W. Godfrey of 45 years and nephews, William, Michael and Patrick, nieces, Cheryl and Miri. He was a caring, loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend to many and was loved by all who met him. Neil served in the U.S. Air Force for 6 years during Vietnam War and was honorable discharge. He attended MCC and ASU. He worked for Talley Defense Systems, Scottsdale School Districts and Dept. of Public Safety as a Computer Systems Analyst. He enjoyed life and fought for his life to live till the end- His hobbies were flying on Flight Simulator, reading, music and watching mysteries. Uncle Neil the Great you will be missed deeply by all.
A celebration of Neil's life will be held at 11am, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church, 2024 E. University Drive, Mesa, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, in memory of Neil, donations may be sent to Grace United Methodist Church and will be contributed to his favorite charities.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 7 to Feb. 16, 2020