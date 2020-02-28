|
|
Nelda Lu (Key) Lockard
Nelda Lu (Key) Lockard, a loving mother, wife, friend, confidant, teacher, violinist, and pianist in the Philharmonic Symphony passed away on February 14, 2020. She was born on January 13, 1930 to Clara and Claude Key. She is survived by her 5 children, 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Nelda was loved and will be missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of her life will be held on March 14, 2020 at 11:00am at Love Baptist Church, 3030 W. Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85051. Please stay and join us for lunch to reminisce, share stories and celebrate her wonderful life. For more information or to share a story about Nelda, please visit www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020