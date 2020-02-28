Services
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 937-9297
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Love Baptist Church
3030 W. Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nelda Lockard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nelda Lu (Key) Lockard


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nelda Lu (Key) Lockard Obituary
Nelda Lu (Key) Lockard

Nelda Lu (Key) Lockard, a loving mother, wife, friend, confidant, teacher, violinist, and pianist in the Philharmonic Symphony passed away on February 14, 2020. She was born on January 13, 1930 to Clara and Claude Key. She is survived by her 5 children, 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Nelda was loved and will be missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of her life will be held on March 14, 2020 at 11:00am at Love Baptist Church, 3030 W. Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85051. Please stay and join us for lunch to reminisce, share stories and celebrate her wonderful life. For more information or to share a story about Nelda, please visit www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nelda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -