Neldia Jean Chamberlain
Mesa - In the late hours of April 30th Neldia Jean Chamberlain passed away peacefully, surrounded by family in her home in Mesa, Arizona. She began her fight with cancer approximately two years ago. Her strong will to live, unwavering faith in God and the love and prayers of family and friends carried her through the last two years of her life. Throughout the trials of discouragement and continuous fight, Neldia never complained, but rather remained brave, determined and inspiringly resilient.
Neldia Jean Carr was born in Big Spring, Texas to Joe and Joyce Carr on August 9, 1948. She spent her younger years in Stanton, Texas playing basketball and enjoying life on the family ranch. Neldia moved to Arizona during high school, graduating from Gilbert High School in 1966 and married Phil Hatch in 1967. They gave birth to their first daughter, Brandie. Neldia attended beauty school and opened her own salon, "A Head of Times". Neldia sold this business and went to work with UPS in the early 1980s as a driver, a career she very much enjoyed and excelled at for nearly 30 years. In 1986 she married Robert Chamberlain, with whom she had three daughters (Summer, Misti and Mandi), and at that time she gained three beautiful stepdaughters (Kelly, Sheri, and Robbi Jo).
Neldia was an amazing person with a caring heart and passionate about being a mother and stepmother. She was always overbooking herself to make sure she met the needs of her family and loved everyone.
Neldia is survived by her loving husband Robert Chamberlain, sister Cindy Waite (Joe), 7 daughters, and many grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joyce (Barbee) and Joseph Carr and her younger sister Mina Lucille Carr.
Services are to be held Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at 1PM at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019