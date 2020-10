Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Nellie's life story with friends and family

Share Nellie's life story with friends and family

Nellie L. Lugo



5/19/1933 - 10/15/2020



Preceded in death by her husband Emilio F. Lugo, and son Danny Lugo. Survived by her Sons, Tony (Carla), Andy (Cindy), Sam (Ivette). Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.



Services to be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store