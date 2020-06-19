Nellie Lopez Hernandez
Queen Creek - Nellie, 87, was called home early Tuesday morning on June 16, 2020 in Queen Creek, AZ.
Nellie was born in Riverside, CA on January 17, 1933, part of a family of five brothers and two sisters.
Nellie lived most of her early life in Douglas, AZ with her eldest sister then traveled back to the Phoenix metropolitan area where she lived until her passing.
Nellie and Ignacio Hernandez were married in February of 1957, and celebrated 63 years together. Nellie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She was also amazing at cross-stitching and quilting in her retirement years. Nana Bidi was the one you went to for homemade tortillas, a warm hug, and a truth only she was able to deliver. Her spunk and never-ending energy gave inspiration to all that knew her.
Nellie was preceded in death by her children, Alice Leyvas, Betty Ann Chiago, and Ralph Hernandez.
Nellie is survived by her husband, Ignacio T. Hernandez; sons, Joe Mercado, Richard Mercado, and Ignacio Hernandez Jr; daughters, Gloria Navarro and Mary Rodriguez; 27 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
A special thank you to Emily, Tammy, and Dreema at Alder Leaf Assisted Living for the extraordinary care you took of our precious Nellie.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Lowmans Funeral Home, 717 W. Dobbins Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1954 N. 24th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008. Burial will follow the Funeral Mass at Saint Francis Cemetery for immediate family members only due to COVID restrictions. After the services everyone is invited to gather at American Legion Post 1 at 364 N 7th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85007 for food and to share memories. Condolences can be left at https://everloved.com. Arrangements entrusted to Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, Inc. (602) 276-3601
"When life separates us, we'll know it is your soul saying goodbye to your body, but your spirit will be with us always." -Christy Ann Martine
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.