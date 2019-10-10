|
|
Neyomii Grace Harris
Mesa - Neyomii Grace Harris (aka Naomi Grace Bernier). Daughter of Veronica Harris (Simpkins) and Daniel Bernier, born 9/09/1996, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Neyomii was fierce and determined. She took her very first steps in an AA meeting in Ohio, was surrounded by active recovery her entire life, and witnessed life in recovery.
Neyomii believed she was unique. In many ways she was. Despite never having any money, she out dressed everyone; her moods changed as often as her hair color; despite her size, she was fierce. No one really knows how she could survive on Hot Cheetos and Dr. Pepper.
Neyomii had no doubt how much her family cherished her; and we have no doubt she loved us passionately. She was in between Sober Houses, waiting in an upscale coffee shop, and wanted just one more hit. She could talk all about the merits of N.A., A.A. and C.M.A. She helped other women who self-harmed or who were struggling with eating disorders. Neyomii was very passionate about love and loyalty to friends and family … but as her addiction grew, so did the destruction. She wanted just one more hit. She had one last hit of fentanyl.
Neyomii was a donor. Her spirit transitioned moments before midnite on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Her family by her side. She leaves behind her mother, Veronica Sisson (Christopher); her father, Daniel Bernier (Lori); her siblings, Madeline (Brad) Walkon, Benjamin Harris, William Harris, and Jacob McGee; her precious Benga, Pam Genos; aunties Connie and Marie; and her godmothers Regina Brett and Judy Conway helped her transition. Her dear devoted friends, Alex, Emily, Kat, and Dale stood near her and witnessed her transition. Her precious dogs, Osa and Petunia were left to help her mama heal from this unspeakable grief.
Family is asking for privacy at this time. There will be a sunset service in AZ and in OH. Family requests that you share her story. Please plant a tree, help a dog, put an extra dollar in the basket at the meeting. Remember her. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019