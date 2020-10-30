Nicholas (Nick) Bongo
Mesa - On Saturday morning, October 24, 2020, Nicholas (Nick) Bongo, loving husband, father, brother, friend and retired military service member (Pearl Harbor Survivor), passed away peacefully at the age of 100, in Mesa, Arizona. Nicholas was born in his family home on April 29, 1920 in Newark New Jersey to Thomas Bongo and Catherine Bongo (Anizelli). He was the 3rd born of 9 children. Nicholas is survived by his daughter Carol Bongo (Cheyenne, WY), brother and sister-in-law Mike and Rose Bongo (Easton, PA), and his sister-in-law Sophie Agiato (Melbourne, FL), and many cousins, nieces and nephews on the East Coast. His beloved wife, Frances passed away on May 2, 2020.
Services for Nicholas will be held on Monday November 2nd 2020 at the Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home (https://www.qohcfh.org
), with visitation beginning at 4pm, and a rosary service at 5pm. The service will also be live-streamed from the Queen of Heaven's website. Masks are required at Queen of Heaven and social distancing is requested so that all feel safe and comfortable.
Rite of Committal graveside service for both Nicholas and Frances will be on Monday November 9th 2020 at 12pm (sharp) at the Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. Nicholas will receive his final military funeral honors at this time.