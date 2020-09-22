1/1
Nicholas Michael Amari
1990 - 2020
Nicholas Michael Amari

With deepest sorrow and heartbreak, we announce that Nicholas Michael Amari (Nick), age 30, our beloved son, uncle, cousin, and friend, passed suddenly on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Those who knew Nick for any length of time have lost a unique personality characterized by humor, intellect, varied interests, empathy, big-heartedness, enthusiasm, and love. Nick was always concerned about those who were less fortunate and regularly shared his time and tangible items with those in need. A graduate of Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix, Nick loved reading, listening to many genres of music, traveling, learning myriad subjects, watching sports of all types, appreciating movies, enjoying the outdoors, and, of course, eating. Nick will be missed every day by his mother, Bea; father, Dave; sister, Julie, and her husband, Joel; Nino Ernie; Nina Helen and her significant other, Jon; grandfather, Grandan; Uncle Steve and Aunt Sue; niece, Miki; cousin, Maggie; nephew, Liam; special family friend, Leona; and countless family members, football teammates, and friends. We take great comfort in the fact that he will now rejoin his Nana Mary; Grandma Dori; Grandpa Bill; brother, Santino; and Tia Queta and that he will continue to be loved here on earth as well as in heaven. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM with a Funeral Mass celebration on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1954 N. 24th St., Phoenix. Interment to follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th St., Phoenix. Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks and appropriate social distancing are required at both the church and the cemetery, and Nick's memorial reception will be held at a later date. The family wishes to give special thanks to French Funerals in Albuquerque, NM. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
SEP
25
Interment
St. Francis Catholic Cemetery
1 entry
September 22, 2020
Our hearts are broken over this sudden loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. (Frank & Loman)
Loman Clark
Friend
