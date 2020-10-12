1/
Nicholas Sean Klock
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas Sean Klock

Peoria - Nicholas Sean Klock, 34, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at his residence in Peoria, AZ. He was born on November 3, 1985 in San Dimas, CA to Donald O. Klock and Patti E. Klock. He attended Christ Lutheran Elementary school and graduated from Covina Unified School District in 2004, and attended Universal Technical Institute in Arizona. Nick was exceptionally talented in art, which was an avocation and his vocation as a tattoo artist. He was currently working as a brick mason. He was a beloved son, brother and friend.

He is survived by his parents, his sister Alyssa Wehnert of Dingmans Ferry, PA, and brother, Christopher T. (C.T.) Klock (Jessica), San Diego, CA, niece Haley Wehnert, nephew, RJ Wehnert, nephew Cypress Klock and nieces Cheyenne Klock, and Avery Bianchi and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Angels Cremation & Burial
422 W. McLellan
Mesa, AZ 85201
(480) 962-6435
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Angels Cremation & Burial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved