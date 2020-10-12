Nicholas Sean Klock



Peoria - Nicholas Sean Klock, 34, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at his residence in Peoria, AZ. He was born on November 3, 1985 in San Dimas, CA to Donald O. Klock and Patti E. Klock. He attended Christ Lutheran Elementary school and graduated from Covina Unified School District in 2004, and attended Universal Technical Institute in Arizona. Nick was exceptionally talented in art, which was an avocation and his vocation as a tattoo artist. He was currently working as a brick mason. He was a beloved son, brother and friend.



He is survived by his parents, his sister Alyssa Wehnert of Dingmans Ferry, PA, and brother, Christopher T. (C.T.) Klock (Jessica), San Diego, CA, niece Haley Wehnert, nephew, RJ Wehnert, nephew Cypress Klock and nieces Cheyenne Klock, and Avery Bianchi and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.









