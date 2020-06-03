Nicholas Shawn Cordova
Nicholas Shawn Cordova, 40 years old, was taken from us on May 27, 2020. The massive outpouring of grief, love, and support following his death is a testament to Nick's impact during his all too short life. Nick was born in Scottsdale, Arizona on October 16, 1979 and raised by his mother Theresa. Nick graduated from Chandler High School in 1998. He was an avid football player and also wrestled in high school. He worked as a personal trainer for a number of years before transitioning to work in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning, where he became part of the HVAC family. He eventually purchased Gilbert Air and worked tirelessly to provide for his family. Nick was a jack of all trades and a man of great faith. Nick spent his free time with his family and friends either outside or working (or "wrenching" as his friends would say) on one of his vehicles. Nick had a true passion for riding and spent many weekends and holidays at Sycamore, Glamis, and Box Canyon. He loved camping trips, boat trips to the lake, and day trips out riding in the desert. Although he was notorious for being pokey or always being late, Nick never said no to his family and friends and was always willing to work evenings and weekends to help them out. For Nick, his family came first, always. Nick met his wife Alysha in 2003 and they were married on October 8, 2011. Alysha will remember Nick as a devoted husband who adored her. Their love created two beautiful children and Nick's true calling in life as a father. He doted on his children and was involved in every part of their lives. Cruize and Capri will remember Nick as an amazing Dad and their best friend. Nick was a loving son, brother, cousin, and uncle. His family leaned on him for support and looked up to him as a role-model. Nick is survived by his wife Alysha and children Cruize and Capri, his mother Theresa Cordova, sister Cherie and nephew Dylan, brother Chase niece Claire and nephew Benjamin, mother-in-law Lucy Garcia, and countless family and friends. Nick joins his Gram, Pap, Grandpa Mike, and Grandma Roxie in heaven. He will be dearly missed and his memory cherished always. Nick will be laid to rest in a private burial in Scottsdale, Arizona. In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks for donations to a scholarship fund being set up for Cruize and Capri. Donations can be made here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-nick-cordova.
Nicholas Shawn Cordova, 40 years old, was taken from us on May 27, 2020. The massive outpouring of grief, love, and support following his death is a testament to Nick's impact during his all too short life. Nick was born in Scottsdale, Arizona on October 16, 1979 and raised by his mother Theresa. Nick graduated from Chandler High School in 1998. He was an avid football player and also wrestled in high school. He worked as a personal trainer for a number of years before transitioning to work in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning, where he became part of the HVAC family. He eventually purchased Gilbert Air and worked tirelessly to provide for his family. Nick was a jack of all trades and a man of great faith. Nick spent his free time with his family and friends either outside or working (or "wrenching" as his friends would say) on one of his vehicles. Nick had a true passion for riding and spent many weekends and holidays at Sycamore, Glamis, and Box Canyon. He loved camping trips, boat trips to the lake, and day trips out riding in the desert. Although he was notorious for being pokey or always being late, Nick never said no to his family and friends and was always willing to work evenings and weekends to help them out. For Nick, his family came first, always. Nick met his wife Alysha in 2003 and they were married on October 8, 2011. Alysha will remember Nick as a devoted husband who adored her. Their love created two beautiful children and Nick's true calling in life as a father. He doted on his children and was involved in every part of their lives. Cruize and Capri will remember Nick as an amazing Dad and their best friend. Nick was a loving son, brother, cousin, and uncle. His family leaned on him for support and looked up to him as a role-model. Nick is survived by his wife Alysha and children Cruize and Capri, his mother Theresa Cordova, sister Cherie and nephew Dylan, brother Chase niece Claire and nephew Benjamin, mother-in-law Lucy Garcia, and countless family and friends. Nick joins his Gram, Pap, Grandpa Mike, and Grandma Roxie in heaven. He will be dearly missed and his memory cherished always. Nick will be laid to rest in a private burial in Scottsdale, Arizona. In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks for donations to a scholarship fund being set up for Cruize and Capri. Donations can be made here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-nick-cordova.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.