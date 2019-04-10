|
|
Nicholas Spencer
Mesa - Nicholas Edward Spencer, 79, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away on April 5, 2019. Nick was born February 9, 1940 in Waltham, MA. Nick is survived by wife Marsha, son Nick Jr. (Lisa) of Orlando, Florida, sister-in-law Lucille of Chandler, Arizona and nieces and nephews. Nick was the founding owner of Spencer's Air Conditioning & Appliance and All Appliance Service. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, 515 East Continental Drive, Tempe, Arizona, on Friday, April 12th at 10:00 am. Donations can be made to the .
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 10, 2019