Services
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Hosanna Lutheran Church
Mesa, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nick Kotos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nick Kotos Sr.


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nick Kotos Sr. Obituary
Nick Sr. Kotos

Mesa - Nick Koto Sr., 86, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona. Nick was born on July 6, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to Jeanette (Rochac) and Peter Kotos. Throughout his life, Nick had many accomplishments including his LLB from Blackstone School of Law; however, his greatest accomplishment was his 65 year marriage to the love of his life, Joan (Kopecky) Kotos on March 20, 1954. Nick was a member and Union President of the Local 190 for 4 years and had a number of passions including history and classic movies. He enjoyed his career as a Security Supervisor and will be dearly missed by his friends and family. He is survived by his wife Joan Kotos, children John, Lynn, Mark and Nick Jr., grandchildren, Bruce, Kevin, Heide, Nick III, Michael, Nicola and Louis and eight great grand-children. Nick was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hosanna Lutheran Church in Nick's honor. Services are to be held at Hosanna Lutheran Church in Mesa, Arizona on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 12:00pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now