|
|
Nick Sr. Kotos
Mesa - Nick Koto Sr., 86, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona. Nick was born on July 6, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to Jeanette (Rochac) and Peter Kotos. Throughout his life, Nick had many accomplishments including his LLB from Blackstone School of Law; however, his greatest accomplishment was his 65 year marriage to the love of his life, Joan (Kopecky) Kotos on March 20, 1954. Nick was a member and Union President of the Local 190 for 4 years and had a number of passions including history and classic movies. He enjoyed his career as a Security Supervisor and will be dearly missed by his friends and family. He is survived by his wife Joan Kotos, children John, Lynn, Mark and Nick Jr., grandchildren, Bruce, Kevin, Heide, Nick III, Michael, Nicola and Louis and eight great grand-children. Nick was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hosanna Lutheran Church in Nick's honor. Services are to be held at Hosanna Lutheran Church in Mesa, Arizona on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 12:00pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2019