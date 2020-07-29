Nick Lozzi
Phoenix - Nick Lozzi, 92, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away peacefully at home Monday, July 27, 2020.
Rosary will be at 1:00 followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:30 on Friday, July 31st at Corpus Christi Catholic Church.
Nick was born on December 12, 1927, in Riverton, Ill to the late Dominic and Rose (Antonacci) Lozzi. He graduated from Niagara Falls High School in Niagara Falls, NY in 1946 and NY State Agricultural and Technical Institute in Alfred, NY in 1951. He married the late Dorothy McDermott on June 6, 1959 in Niagara Falls, NY. They moved to Ransomville, NY and then Youngstown, NY in 1967 where he served as the Mayor. He worked for Cramer Case and the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority. After retiring in 1987 he moved to North Carolina and then Phoenix, AZ in 2005. He served with the United States Army during the Korean War and was awarded a Purple Heart. He was a member and Past Commander of the American Legion and Chairman of their New York Boys' State Program, member of the Korean War Veterans Association, and the Purple Heart Association
. He was an active member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church and a 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, serving as Treasurer for several years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Dorothy and sister, Marilyn Harbison. Nick is survived by his children, Carol Lloyd of Brentwood, TN; Patricia Oleson and husband Paul of Phoenix, AZ; Paul Lozzi of Youngstown, NY; Kathleen Collins and husband Rob of Nashville, TN; Nicholas Lozzi and wife Victoria of Palos Estates Verdes, CA: sisters Norma Heindl and Geraldine Vanoni: 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Food Bank of Phoenix and the Phoenix Rescue Mission.