On Monday, Dec. 16, we lost our earthly angel unexpectedly. She was a beautiful daughter, mother, tia and friend. Nicole impacted hundreds of her friends' lives all over the country. Wherever she went, whomever she met, people were drawn to her beauty, her wisdom and her genuine care that she showed them. It is the world's loss of this beautiful soul; she is now in God's hands and in the presence of her beloved father, Jerry Vohnoutka. The outpouring of love from friends and family has been overwhelming and a testament to how much this beautiful force was loved and losing her leaves a hole in many hearts. The family will have private services in Flagstaff where she will be laid to rest on her childhood family homestead.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
