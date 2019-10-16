|
|
Nicole Lynn Alloway
Nicole Lynn Alloway was born on November 9th, 1970 to Janice Juanita and Charles Kolinchak Jr. at Good Samaritan Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona. She was the youngest and only girl born after her two brothers.
After graduating from Greenway High School, she decided to pursue a job working as a travel agent. She started working for AAA before her 25-year career at Carlson Wagonlit Travel, where she became an asset to the company, working different jobs within as a corporate travel agent. Nicole married Colin Carpenter and had two healthy children. She spent her life serving others. Her Christian upbringing helped instilled in her a love for God and her family. Her kindness and love reached out to everyone she has helped along in her life. Nicole married Jeffery Alloway in 2013. She was diagnosed with stage 3 Cervical Cancer on December 11th 2018, and had a long and hard 10-month battle, and has been called home to her Lord and Savior, no longer in pain.
She is survived by her loving family- Jeff Alloway, her loving husband of 6 years, her 2 children, parents, two brothers and their spouses, 3 nieces and a nephew. We will miss her dearly and will look forward to the great family reunion when we all get home.
Celebration of Life
Saturday October 19, 2019 10:00am
Northside Church of Christ
20222 N 32nd Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Consider making a donation in memory of Nicole Alloway to Full of Hope Foundation: http://www.fullofhopefoundation.org/ to help provide aid to cancer patients or unique boutique items at the Ironwood Cancer Research Center.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019