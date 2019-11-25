|
|
Nicole Marie Wiley
Scottsdale - Nicole (Nikki) Marie Wiley of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on October 5, 2019 at the age of 26. She fought a courageous battle against an invasive staph infection, succumbing after a month- long stay in the hospital with two open heart surgeries. Her sweetness, love, kindness, and strength will be missed by all who knew her. Nikki's smile could light up a room and her laughter was a delight. She had a mischievous sense of humor and as a child considered being a stand-up comedian.
She graduated from Northern Arizona University with a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies - Public Administration. She was studying at Phoenix College for her sign language Interpreter Preparation classes which would allow her to sit for the National Interpreter Certification exam. Nikki previously worked at the Department of Child Safety as well as the Fairmont Princess Resort. She also had an internship at the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission. Nikki was currently the Office Manager at the Valley Center of the Deaf. She also managed interpreter billing for two states. She was the first face people saw coming into the center. She excelled in making people feel welcome and connecting them with needed resources. She particularly enjoyed working with deaf seniors and those who are deaf-blind.
Nikki loved being involved in the deaf community. One of the highlights of Nikki's week was participating in the Deaf Coffee group meetings at Desert Ridge every Thursday night and, more recently, in Mesa on Friday nights. She immersed herself by volunteering at Gay Pride events and she attended conferences to become familiar with resources available to the deaf.
She also loved to travel. Huntington Beach, CA was her favorite place and she enjoyed going to Cabo San Lucas with her Grandma Kay as a child. Other favorite destinations with her parents were San Francisco, Washington, DC and the states of CA, NY, FL, CT, VA, WA, OR, and PA. Additional adventures with her fiancé Chris King included Flagstaff, Las Vegas, Kingman, Idaho, and Zion National Park.
Nikki is pre-deceased by her father, Douglas Allen Wiley; grandparents: George Wiley, Irma Siler, Frank Siler, Martin Joseph Bayly, Jr.; and Aunt Tina Hohl. Nikki is survived by her mother, Joy Wiley of Scottsdale AZ, her fiancé and soulmate, Christopher King of Phoenix, AZ; grandmothers: Millie Wiley of Irvington , VA and Katherine Bayly of Pittsburgh, PA; Aunts and Uncles: Mary (Craig) Skevington of Saratoga Springs, NY; Bonnie Bayly of Pensacola, FL; Gregory Bayly of Pittsburgh, PA; Carol (Jeff) O'Keefe of West Hartford, CT; Matt (Elizbeth) Wiley of Newport Beach, CA; Leslie Wiley of Gainesville, FL. Cousins include Christina, Melissa, Jennifer Skevington; Daniel, Shannon O'Keefe; Reid, Elsa, Claire Wiley; Mac Wiley; Amy Benedetti, Kristy Hackett; as well as an extended set of relatives, friends and co-workers.
A private Celebration of Life was held in Nikki's memory at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Resort for close family, friends and co-workers. Donations in Nikki's memory may be made to the Valley Center of the Deaf at 5025 East Washington Street, Suite #114, Phoenix, AZ 85034 ( Attention: Cindy Walsh.) Donations will directly benefit the deaf senior and deaf-blind community in memory of Nicole Marie Wiley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019