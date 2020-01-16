|
Nicolina DiCiccio
Gilbert - Nicolina DiCiccio was born April 21, 1928 in Bugnara, Italy. She was born in a life of poverty and lived through World War II but had a life full of family and love. Nicolina married Paul in Italy after three weeks (it would have been sooner, but the church would not allow such a quick marriage). Both Paul and Nicky moved to Youngstown, Ohio looking for a better life and to start a family in the new world. They had three boys: Sal, Ray and Paul. Life was never simple or easy for them both, but their love for their children was always priority. She was an amazing mom who guided the family with her love and strict code of living. It is difficult to write a story of someone's life without taking into effect all the lives they have touched. It is also difficult to write a story without including her husband, Paul. Paul and Nicky did everything together. They were faced with many challenges, but always overcame them because of the way they relied on each other. And today they are both together in the hands of our Lord. Everything they did, they did for their family. Although they had very little money, they provided everything that their children ever wanted or needed. There was nothing they would not do for their children. They instilled strong values and never took a vacation without their children. They will both live forever in their teachings, as those teachings will be their legacy that is passed on to their children's children. They loved their grandchildren beyond words. They both have five grandchildren: Nicolina, Paul, Daniel, Anna and Emilia. They also have three great grandchildren: Jadyn, Bella and Hayli. They both loved them all so very much and will be greatly missed. Nicolina joined Paul in heaven on January 6, 2020, and they are together once again. Visitation will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. with Rosary recited at 4:30 p.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, 1562 E. Baseline Rd., Mesa, AZ. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Benedicts Catholic Church 16223 S. 48th St., Phoenix, AZ with Entombment at 1:30 p.m. at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th St., Phoenix, AZ 85008. Arrangements entrusted to Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, Mesa, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020