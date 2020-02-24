|
|
Nikolas Votichenko
Nikolas Votichenko passed away on Sunday February 16th, 2020 at the age of 39 after a sudden illness. Nik was an accomplished musician, audio engineer and artist. In his final days, Nik was surrounded by a large group of loving family and friends. Nik was a uniquely creative and caring person.
Nik is survived by his beloved partner Jamie Spoto, his daughter India and his stepson Jimi Jaden. He also leaves his parents Anne Blair and Peter Votichenko and his stepparents Johanna Votichenko and Tom Haines as well as his dear brother Alex Votichenko.
"Good Night Sweet Prince."
A Memorial Service will be held for Nik at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation located at 4027 E. Lincoln Drive on Saturday February 29th, 2020 at 10:00am. Memorial Donations may be made in Nik's name to Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, Inc.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020