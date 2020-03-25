Services
Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home
717 West Dobbins Road
Phoenix, AZ 85041
(602) 276-3601
Resources
More Obituaries for Nila Ennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nila Cook Sivill Ennis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nila Cook Sivill Ennis Obituary
Nila Cook Sivill Ennis

Phoenix - 79, passed on March 17, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Wilson "Bill" Ennis; 5 children, Jamie Lee "Brian" Bigger, Toni Sivill Krause, Brian Sivill, Scott Sivill, and Jay Sivill; 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 8 siblings, and many nieces and nephews. Nila was preceded in death by her parents, Forest and Erma Cook; her first husband, Richard Sivill; and a brother "Dickie". Nila was a perfect example of a wife, devoted to her husband and family, friendly and fun loving with an amazing heart and laugh. She is missed already. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -