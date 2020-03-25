|
Nila Cook Sivill Ennis
Phoenix - 79, passed on March 17, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Wilson "Bill" Ennis; 5 children, Jamie Lee "Brian" Bigger, Toni Sivill Krause, Brian Sivill, Scott Sivill, and Jay Sivill; 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 8 siblings, and many nieces and nephews. Nila was preceded in death by her parents, Forest and Erma Cook; her first husband, Richard Sivill; and a brother "Dickie". Nila was a perfect example of a wife, devoted to her husband and family, friendly and fun loving with an amazing heart and laugh. She is missed already. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
