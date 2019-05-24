|
Nilda D. Agustin
Goodyear - Nilda D. Agustin, age 76, of Goodyear, AZ passed away in Surprise, AZ on May 19, 2019. Nilda was born May 3, 1943 in Legazpi City, Philippines to Doroteo and Lutgarda (Atutubo) De Leoz. She graduated from the Philippines Women's University in 1964 with a BS Degree in Dietary Nutrition. She immigrated to the United States in 1973 and received her license in Medical Technology. In 1974, she married Hector Agustin in Reno, NV. Hector and Nilda lived in the Bay Area, where Nilda gave birth to their daughter. They lived in Daly City, CA for 32 years before moving to Goodyear in 2006. While in San Francisco, Nilda was a Medical Technologist for UCSF Hospital. Known for her selfless generosity and kindness, she was the matriarch of the De Leoz family. Her passions were traveling, sports, fashion and photography. She will be remembered for her love of traveling the world and capturing priceless moments with her camera. She is survived by her loving husband; daughter Clarissa (Giovanni) Barnes; grandchildren Sean Dela Calzada, Valentino and Sebastian Barnes; sister Helen (Roberto) De Lara; three brothers Edgar De Leoz, Dennis (Nida) De Leoz, and Sonny De Leoz; and countless nieces, nephews and cousins. A private family service was held in Phoenix, AZ. Inurnment at a later date at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park in Colma, CA with her mother. In lieu of donations, Nilda requested your love and prayers. Condolences may be expressed online at https://www.allcarecremation.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 24, 2019