Nina Ann Stevens
Pueblo, CO - Nina Ann Stevens, 74, was born Aug. 18, 1946, in Beloit, Wis. and passed away Oct. 15, 2020, in Pueblo, Colo. Survived by husband, Gary Lee Stevens; children, Tina Barker and Scott Stevens; siblings, Carla Wendler and Bill Pellegrino; daughter-in-law, Carly Stevens; and grandchildren, Madison, Ayden and Ava. Preceded in death by parents, Joe and Kate Pellegrino; and brothers, Mike (Robin) Pellegrino. Nina was a L&D nurse for 40 years at J.C. Lincoln Hospital in Phoenix, Ariz. and member of the Pride City Quilt Guild, Pueblo West Quilt Guild, Colorado Quilt Council and American Quilt Association. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service, 1 p.m. Wednesday, in the Montgomery & Steward Funeral Chapel, Pueblo, Colo. In lieu of food and flowers, memorials may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice, 1107 Pueblo Blvd Way, Pueblo, CO 81005. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com