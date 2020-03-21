|
Nina B. Chandler
Nina B. Chandler passed away on March 19, 2020.
She was born on July 1, 1928 in Harpersfield, New York to the late Robert and Helen Chandler.
Nina shared four daughters with Ralph J. Blodgett she raised them after they divorced.
She is survived by her four daughters Lora (Mohammad) Rose, Loretta (Jim) Bailiff, Carol Blodgett & Karen Blodgett, 13 grandchildren, three step grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, four step great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren and many nieces & nephews.
Nina was preceded in death by her former husband Ralph, three sisters Letty, Hilda & Marion and three grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale. Burial took place at Resthaven Park Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2020