Services
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 939-8394
Resources
More Obituaries for Nina Chandler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nina B. Chandler


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nina B. Chandler Obituary
Nina B. Chandler

Nina B. Chandler passed away on March 19, 2020.

She was born on July 1, 1928 in Harpersfield, New York to the late Robert and Helen Chandler.

Nina shared four daughters with Ralph J. Blodgett she raised them after they divorced.

She is survived by her four daughters Lora (Mohammad) Rose, Loretta (Jim) Bailiff, Carol Blodgett & Karen Blodgett, 13 grandchildren, three step grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, four step great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren and many nieces & nephews.

Nina was preceded in death by her former husband Ralph, three sisters Letty, Hilda & Marion and three grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale. Burial took place at Resthaven Park Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -