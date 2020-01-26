|
|
Nira Clark
Sunrise 8/19/1933
Sunset 12/28/2019
Nira Clark was born in Gary, IN, and moved to Ontario, CA in 1947 and graduated from Chaffey High School in 1951.
Nira married Howard Clark and moved to Redlands, CA in 1952. She lived her final years in Mesa, AZ.
Nira has exemplified a life committed to God, her family and the church. She worked feverously in the church classroom with children, in the kitchen serving feasts and created the church's first library.
She ran her own business called "Mexico Norte" and was an importer of spanish books that she sold to libraries across the country.
She loved to play cards, dance and paint and was an expert in all.
In 2018 she met an angel at Savanna House (Gerry) a. had some of the happiest times of her life with him.
Nira is survived by her children Debby, Mark and Paul. She has 5 grandchildren Kyle, Kenton, Krysta, Kristen and Marissa.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29, 2020