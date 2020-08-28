Noel Chris Jerrell
Gilbert - It is with great sorrow and much love that the family of Noel Chris Jerrell announce his passing on August 23, 2020 at the age 70. Diagnosed with dementia at the age of 58, Noel held on to his quiet spirit throughout his dementia journey. The youngest of four boys, Noel was born in Evansville, Indiana to Anna and Leon Jerrell. His family settled in Scottsdale, AZ. While attending Coronado High, he met his best friend and soulmate, Andrea (née Mader). They married in 1972 and remained AZ residents throughout their cherished life together. Noel earned degrees in Special Education and Computer Education from Arizona State University and taught for 29 years in Mesa Public Schools. He enjoyed his years of teaching children, spending time on computer projects, and sharing his computer interests with students and colleagues. Noel was a loyal son and brother, devoted husband, proud father and Grampa who loved his family deeply. An avid sports fan, he heartily cheered on his ASU Sun Devils. He enjoyed spoiling his dogs, listening to music (often loudly), preparing his "shaky cheese" popcorn for TV viewing and was happiest when spending time with family, particularly when camping with his wife and kids. Noel will be remembered with eternal love by his wife Andi, son Ryan (Jessica), daughter Kristin (Keith), grandchildren Aybrey, Elliot, Oliver, and Johnny. He will also be missed by extended family members and friends. If desired, memorial donation to honor Noel may be made to the Alzheimer's Association act.alz.org
where a Tribute Page has been established in his name or to Autism Speaks. Give the current health concerns, no celebration of life is scheduled at the present time.
