Noel Joseph Grammer



On Thursday morning, September 24, 2020, Noel Joseph Grammer passed away at the age of 46. In the words of his seven year-old nephew, Ryker, he said, "that's a short life." Noel was loved and adored by all that knew him. He was a loving father, son and brother and he will be mourned and missed by those who had the pleasure of his acquaintance. Noel's heart was as big as the State of Texas from where he was born and raised. He helped those that needed help without a second thought. From his time serving as a special-needs healthcare tech, to his work with the elderly, Noel gave his all to those special individuals who needed him most. He was always thoughtful and kind in a job that truly takes a special heart. Noel was also an avid car enthusiast. Throughout his life, he was proudest of his 67-69 Chevy Camaros and several CJ Jeeps. His passion was obvious in the things he loved, including the outdoors, most notably the stars. He also loved the ocean and had dreams of being a captain of his own sailboat. He had recently registered for pilot school, a dream he was so close to achieving before his untimely and early death. Noel's love of his children was apparent and their loss of him will be suffered the greatest, next to that of his beloved mother, and not to mention his sister who adored him from the moment he was born. Noel is survived by his two young sons, Jameson & Rogue, his older sister, Brandi, an older half-brother, Phillip, as well as his mother, Debbie, whose love for Noel cannot be measured. There cannot be a mother who loved her son more. Furthermore, the mothers of Noel's children loved him immensely and will also miss him dearly. He is further survived by five adoring nieces & nephews. The grief of his family and friends cannot be emphasized enough. This does not dispel their unified feeling expressed in Alfred Lord Tennyson's poem, "…Tis better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all.









