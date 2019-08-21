|
|
Nola M. Lytle
Glendale - Nola M. Lytle passed at the age of 90, Friday, August 16, 2019 in Glendale, AZ. She was born in Florence, Colorado, April 21, 1929. Nola was an avid horse rider, drag racer and she loved sports. She leaves behind her Son Scott (Stacey) Kilbourn, Daughters Robin (Ron) George and Jerri (Coy) Hartman, Sister Aviline "Brownie" McCandless, many Grandchildren and several Great Grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at Heritage Arrowhead Funeral Center, 7545 W Rose Garden Ln., Glendale, AZ 85308.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 21, 2019