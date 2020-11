Or Copy this URL to Share

Scottsdale - Nolya Gayle Augspurger passed away peacefully at home on November 2, 2020.



Born Nolya Gayle Jamison in Gove, Kansas, March 3, 1935. Nolya is survived by her beloved husband Quent, two brothers Kendall and Jamie, daughters Catherine, Mary, Suzanne, Margaret, Melissa, Amy, son Sam along with 14 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren.



A memorial Zoom service is being planned for November 29, 2020









