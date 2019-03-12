Noma Jane Ressler



Mesa - Noma Jane (Craddock) Ressler



Beloved Wife, Mother, and Grandmother, Jane Ressler surrounded by her family passed from this life peacefully on March 9, 2019 at the age of 79.



Jane was born in Abernathy, Texas in her grandmother's home on July 22, 1939. Jane's family moved from Texas to Arizona and eventually Tempe Arizona in 1949. Jane attended schools in Tempe and graduated from Tempe High School in 1957.



Jane was married to Charles L. Mascari from 1957 to 1980 and they had five children. Jane married Doug Ressler in 1981.



Jane started work at Motorola shortly after the birth of her last child. She left Motorola and joined Medtronic where she was employed for 25 years. She retired from Medtronic Microlectonics Center as the General Supervisor of the Wafer Fabrication Department.



Jane was a beautiful, honest and an independent lady. She was a cook and baker without equal. Holidays with the Grandchildren and family were especially festive, teaching her children and grandchildren the art of making the perfect pie crust, "sugar and sesame seed cookies, and the beloved cuccidatis. She especially enjoyed the times when surrounded by her family and friends. Jane enjoyed great summers at her cabin in Pinetop tending her flowers, playing cards, walking her pup Dante and socializing with her "Shanghai" sisters.



Jane is pre-deceased by her parents, an infant sister (Patsy), her brother Marvin Craddock and her son Charles L. Mascari Jr.



Jane is survived by her husband, Doug, her sister, JoJo Powell, her children, Christina Youngberg (Michael), Kathryn Mascari, Samuel Mascari, Michael Mascari, and her grandchildren Kayce Youngberg, Shawn Youngberg, Jena Youngberg and Katie Jo Mascari granddaughter. In addition, Jane is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



A true original lady who was steel true and blade straight.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Lakeshore Mortuary, 1815 South Dobson Road, Mesa 480-838-5639, www.lakeshoremort.com. Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary