Normadyne May (Weidemann) Mast, resident of Gold Canyon, Arizona, formerly of Sun Lakes, Arizona and Chisholm, Minnesota passed away on November 15, 2019, in Mesa, Arizona at the age of 91 years.
She was born on August 7, 1928 in Stillwater, Minnesota and attended Brainerd High School and received an Associate's Degree from Brainerd Junior College. She married Fredric Mast on September 11, 1949 in Minnesota, where they happily lived until the late 1980's upon their relocation to Arizona. Norma was very organized, family oriented and she loved gardening, fishing, tennis and golfing. She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Gold Canyon.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Rheinehart and Esther (Schwartz) Weidemann, her husband Fredric L. Mast, MD, and son Larry Mast.
She is survived by: daughter, Lin Mast, son Tom (Sandy) Mast, son David (Patty) Mast and many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on December 3, 2019 at Mountain View Lutheran Church 2122 S. Goldfield Rd. Apache Junction, Arizona 85117. A graveside service and interment is to be held in Chisholm, MN in the coming spring.
