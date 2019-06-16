Resources
Phoenix - Norah M. McElwain passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, May 11, 2019. She was 98 years and 11 days. Norah was born to Andrew Gill and Pearl Rinker (Gill) in McConnellstown, PA., on April 30th, 1921, the sixth of nine children. Norah was a homemaker and married to her loving husband, Earle for more than 62 years. She leaves behind one sister, Edith Blair, son Charles, daughter Margie (Richard), two grand-daughters, Susan and Rebecca and six great-grandchildren. Donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley 1510 E. Flower St. Phoenix, AZ., 85014. A. L. Moore-Grimshaw.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019
