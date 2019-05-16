|
|
Norbert L. "Bert" Dugan, MD passed away peacefully at home with his family on May 13, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh in 1930, he graduated from medical school in 1956 and joined the U.S. Public Health Service. He was sent to New Mexico for a year to be the doctor on the Taos Indian Pueblo where he fell in love with the Southwest. He went on to posts in New York and Massachusetts, eventually doing a residency in Urology in Boston. He moved his family back to New Mexico in 1963 to open a private practice, first in Las Cruces and then in Albuquerque. In 1978, he moved to Phoenix to take a fellowship in Spinal Cord Injury Medicine at Good Samaritan Hospital where he practiced for 10 years before opening a private practice. His favorite part of medicine was his relationship with his patients.
After retirement in 2002, he took up oil painting, wrote fiction and poetry, became a Master Gardener, taught himself Gaelic, and read Ulysses by James Joyce. Twice. For fun. His kids and grandkids remain convinced that there was nothing he didn't know or couldn't do. But what they loved most about him was his sense of humor, his kindness, his willingness to drop everything to help them (or just listen), and the joy he radiated when he gathered with his brood at the kitchen table with a cold IPA and green chili enchiladas. He will be so missed.
He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Katy and the love of his life, his wife of 56 years, Dodie. He leaves behind his sister, Morna Evans, five children: Molly Mudick (Mitch), Danny, Pat (Luann), Kelly Goff (Jim) and Tom (Lynn) and nine adoring grandchildren: Lianna Dugan, Sam Mudick (Dani), Abby Dugan, Emma Dugan, Noah Dugan, Patrick Goff, Anni Mudick, Matthew Goff and Erin Goff.
A private service will be held by the family. Contributions can be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 16, 2019