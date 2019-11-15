|
Noreen Carol Barry
Noreen Carol Barry passed away peacefully on Nov 15, 2019 at age 76
Originally from Los Angeles, she moved to Scottsdale AZ to be closer to her children and grandchildren.
Noreen had a passion for collectibles and spent much of her free time decorating her dollhouses.
Noreen attended University High School in Los Angeles and spent many years working at her parents' jewelry store, Raymond and Company in Beverly Hills.
Years later she opened BarryFields Antiques next door to her parents' shop, where she shared her love of old photos and antiques with everyone who entered.
She is survived by her sons Jason (Karen) and Brett (Lise), her granddaughters Lindis and Tira, and her grandson Joshua.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 18th at 11am at Paradise Memorial Gardens in Scottsdale located at 9300 East Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, Arizona 85260.
The family gratefully asks not to send flowers and that any donations be made to the Congregation Beth Israel Camp Stein Scholarship Fund.
May her memory be a blessing.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019