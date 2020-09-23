Noreen (Neidhart) Matheson
Phoenix - Noreen (Neidhart) Matheson was born April 23, 1933 in Kansas City, Kansas. She died in the company of her husband of 59 years on September 17, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Noreen is survived by her husband, Fred Matheson; her brother Phil Neidhart; her children, Stephen, Paul, and Sarah; her daughters-in-law, Susan Matheson and Lisa Matheson; and her grandchildren, Joseph, Katherine, Aaron, and Luke. She was predeceased by her brother John Neidhart and her grandson James Matheson.
Her 87 years of life included much to celebrate and honor. Her work was characterized by advocacy for others.
After elementary and high school education in Kansas City, Noreen attended Immaculate Heart College in Los Angeles, earning a BA in History. Her experiences there were especially formative in her accounts of her life. She then settled in the Los Angeles area, where she met Fred and was married in 1961. The family moved to the Phoenix area in 1963 and have lived there since.
Noreen was very active in local government and politics. She led or co-led multiple efforts to pass bond issues and approve budget overrides, and co-led a Citizen's Advisory Committee whose work led to the overwhelming approval of a bond issue for the local elementary school district. She served as secretary of the Arizona Democratic Party and was active in the League of Women Voters. In 1980, she ran unsuccessfully for State Representative in Arizona District 16.
Noreen served with enthusiasm and distinction in her local Catholic churches in Phoenix, which included St. Louis the King and Our Lady of the Valley. She co-led marriage preparation classes with Fred, served on the Peace and Justice Committee, sat on Parish Council, and worked as church librarian. Outside of church, Noreen was a long-term volunteer at the Phoenix Public Library. She passionately supported organizations devoted to the arts, the environment, and justice.
Noreen's love of books and libraries led her to return to the classroom in the 1980's, to earn certification in library technical services. She worked for ten years in library technical services in the Maricopa Community College system before retiring.
Noreen loved reading and books, cooking, travel, and two-step dancing. She enjoyed all major sports but was especially devoted to baseball (both major league and collegiate). She loved the natural places of Arizona. She was fascinated by weather and climate and became a relative expert on these matters.
Noreen never met a stranger she didn't want to talk to. She was feisty and independent, enthusiastic, and deeply empathetic, while devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren, and her many friends. Her family and friends miss her already and were fortunate to have her in their lives.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to André House (andrehouse.org
), to The Nature Conservancy (nature.org
), or to Doctors Without Borders
(doctorswithoutborders.org
).