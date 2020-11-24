1/1
Noretta Marie Hegarty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Noretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Noretta Marie Hegarty

Noretta Marie Hegarty passed away on November 18, 2020. She was born in Ogden Utah on November 21, 1925 to Genevieve Elizabeth Thinnes and Carl Henry Blaes.

Noretta attended Weber State University before becoming a flight attendant with United Airlines. Upon marriage to Peter Vincent Hegarty, she quit flying to raise a family. In 1974 she re-entered the workforce, and spent the next 19 years working in the Student Housing Department at ASU. Noretta was a member of Clipped Wings (retired United flight attendants), volunteered briefly with meals on wheels, and was active in her church.

Noretta is survived by her brother Carl E. Blaes; daughter Siobhan Hegarty, sons; Tim (Lisa), Kelly, Michael (Ann), and Chris. She is also survived by granddaughter Madison Barczak (Brandon), and great-grandchildren Bodhi and Ava Barczak. Noretta is preceded in death by her husband, Peter V. Hegarty.

Services will be held at Mount Caramel Catholic Church on Wednesday, December 2nd at 11am, but will be capped to 100 in total attendance.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sonoran Skies Mortuary - Mesa
5650 E. Main St
Mesa, AZ 85205
480-985-4900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sonoran Skies Mortuary - Mesa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved