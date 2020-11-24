Noretta Marie Hegarty



Noretta Marie Hegarty passed away on November 18, 2020. She was born in Ogden Utah on November 21, 1925 to Genevieve Elizabeth Thinnes and Carl Henry Blaes.



Noretta attended Weber State University before becoming a flight attendant with United Airlines. Upon marriage to Peter Vincent Hegarty, she quit flying to raise a family. In 1974 she re-entered the workforce, and spent the next 19 years working in the Student Housing Department at ASU. Noretta was a member of Clipped Wings (retired United flight attendants), volunteered briefly with meals on wheels, and was active in her church.



Noretta is survived by her brother Carl E. Blaes; daughter Siobhan Hegarty, sons; Tim (Lisa), Kelly, Michael (Ann), and Chris. She is also survived by granddaughter Madison Barczak (Brandon), and great-grandchildren Bodhi and Ava Barczak. Noretta is preceded in death by her husband, Peter V. Hegarty.



Services will be held at Mount Caramel Catholic Church on Wednesday, December 2nd at 11am, but will be capped to 100 in total attendance.









